Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lifted by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 31.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,794,733,000 after purchasing an additional 723,655 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $242.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $250.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total value of $45,931.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,968.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,367 shares of company stock worth $15,038,344. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.10.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.