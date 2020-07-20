Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,252 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 27,405 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Facebook by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after buying an additional 177,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total value of $2,725,248.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,367 shares of company stock worth $15,038,344. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB opened at $242.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $689.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.77. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.10.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

