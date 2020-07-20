FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.25 Billion

Equities research analysts expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to post sales of $17.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.76 billion. FedEx posted sales of $17.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year sales of $70.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.07 billion to $73.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $74.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.16 billion to $77.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Argus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.08.

In other news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $1,456,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,942.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,550 shares of company stock worth $24,818,258. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Retirement Network raised its stake in FedEx by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx stock opened at $165.98 on Monday. FedEx has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.77 and its 200 day moving average is $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

