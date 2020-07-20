First Bank (FRBA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect First Bank to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. First Bank had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, analysts expect First Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.82. First Bank has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRBA. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of First Bank in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.