First Commonwealth Financial’s (FCF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s current price.

FCF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

NYSE FCF opened at $7.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.07 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb purchased 4,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,073.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

