First Derivatives’ (FDP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

First Derivatives (LON:FDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FDP has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on First Derivatives from GBX 2,750 ($33.84) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of FDP opened at GBX 2,600 ($32.00) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,542.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,540.66. First Derivatives has a 52-week low of GBX 1,668.22 ($20.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,252.50 ($40.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $712.31 million and a PE ratio of 47.97.

About First Derivatives

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

