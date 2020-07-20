First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $511.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

NYSE:FHN opened at $9.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon National has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In other news, Director Wendy P. Davidson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,138.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.45.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.