First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.18% from the company’s previous close.

FHN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens raised First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.45.

Shares of FHN opened at $9.23 on Monday. First Horizon National has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $511.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that First Horizon National will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendy P. Davidson purchased 3,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 34,619 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon National in the 4th quarter valued at $2,162,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Horizon National by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 661,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

