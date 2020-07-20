Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FPRX. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Wedbush raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Five Prime Therapeutics stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $258.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.99. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.79% and a negative net margin of 679.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 293,587 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $1,203,706.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,761,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 427,080 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 361,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 240,056 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 311,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

