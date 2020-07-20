FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $525.08 Million

Equities analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will announce sales of $525.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $515.50 million to $539.30 million. FleetCor Technologies reported sales of $647.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FleetCor Technologies.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $281.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.68.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,118,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $230,806,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,567,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,939,000 after buying an additional 759,746 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,743,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,319,000 after buying an additional 723,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,240,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,337,000 after buying an additional 674,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

FLT stock opened at $259.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FleetCor Technologies has a twelve month low of $168.51 and a twelve month high of $329.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49.

FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

