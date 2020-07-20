Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.30.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $37.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.56. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $38.85.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $337.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

