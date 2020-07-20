Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FL. ValuEngine raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

NYSE:FL opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Foot Locker by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

