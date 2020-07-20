Forterra (FRTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect Forterra to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $330.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.00 million. Forterra had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.23%. On average, analysts expect Forterra to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Forterra alerts:

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $13.09 on Monday. Forterra has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a market cap of $852.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.80 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forterra from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.