Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTAI. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.78.

NYSE FTAI opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $21.73.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.15). Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 37.66% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $112.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the fourth quarter worth about $10,288,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the first quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 14.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 40.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

