Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Makes New $4.92 Million Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 508.7% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $225,385.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,761.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,906 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $289,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,257,865.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,162 shares of company stock worth $13,536,820 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBIX stock opened at $130.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.94 and a beta of 1.34. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

