FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $19.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $18.20. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.55.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $211.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.48. Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 54,794 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 121.9% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

