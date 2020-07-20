FY2020 EPS Estimates for Johnson & Johnson Increased by Analyst (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report released on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.50. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s FY2021 earnings at $8.94 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $393.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,965,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,421,000 after purchasing an additional 572,077 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,895,000 after buying an additional 2,968,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,753,000 after buying an additional 2,118,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,139,107,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after buying an additional 13,703,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

