FY2020 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Netflix in a report released on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Giaimo now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $6.75 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2022 earnings at $11.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFLX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.74.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $492.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The company has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a PE ratio of 83.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.78.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total transaction of $23,895,891.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,895,891.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,681 shares of company stock worth $69,616,601 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after buying an additional 2,713,207 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 27.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,451 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,360,910,000 after buying an additional 1,174,164 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,446,123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,048 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

