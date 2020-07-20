FY2020 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Raised by Piper Sandler

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a report issued on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Kim now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $6.41 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $534.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $492.99 on Monday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $458.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.78. The company has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a PE ratio of 83.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 35.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Netflix by 176,141.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $4,169,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,696,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,681 shares of company stock valued at $69,616,601. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

