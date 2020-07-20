FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) – US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research note issued on Friday, July 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.04. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,685.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

