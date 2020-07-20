General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 86.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS stock opened at $64.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.96. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $65.41. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $252,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,275. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.