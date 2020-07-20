GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Securities upped their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,760 ($21.66) to GBX 1,840 ($22.64) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,860 ($22.89) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oddo Bhf reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($22.64) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,849.88 ($22.76).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,660.20 ($20.43) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,635.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,648.42. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 16.27 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,857 ($22.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 31.10 ($0.38) by GBX 6.60 ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11385.0001492 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

