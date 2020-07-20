Globe Life (GL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Globe Life to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Globe Life has set its FY20 guidance at $6.65-7.15 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Globe Life to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GL opened at $75.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

