Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $238.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $215.00 to $238.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $241.55.

NYSE:GS opened at $211.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.48.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,678,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 60,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,882,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

