Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $225.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GS. Deutsche Bank upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.55.

Shares of GS stock opened at $211.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.90 and its 200 day moving average is $201.48.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 157.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

