Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $230.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GS. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $241.55.

Shares of GS opened at $211.41 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

