Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $760.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) will report $760.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $774.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $747.42 million. Grocery Outlet reported sales of $645.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GO. Nomura began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Nomura Instinet started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $65,380.00. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 9,375 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $335,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,903.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,619,538 shares of company stock worth $578,801,018.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of GO stock opened at $39.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

