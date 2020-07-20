GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $399.67 Million

Equities analysts expect GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) to post $399.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for GrubHub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $384.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $428.05 million. GrubHub posted sales of $325.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GrubHub will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GrubHub.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRUB shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on GrubHub from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $71,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,369.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $53,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,044.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $2,425,105. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 186.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in GrubHub in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in GrubHub in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $70.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. GrubHub has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

