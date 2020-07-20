Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Grupo Supervielle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $2.50.

NYSE SUPV opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $246.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Grupo Supervielle has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $282.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.77 million. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 6.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 44,751 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

