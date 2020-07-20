Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.22.

HASI opened at $33.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 26.82, a quick ratio of 26.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $290,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,245.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $548,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

