Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $33.21 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 5.6% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 35,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Jentner Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the second quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $149.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.91. The stock has a market cap of $393.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.