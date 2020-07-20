HBT Financial (HBT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.90 million. On average, analysts expect HBT Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HBT opened at $12.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $20.71.

In other HBT Financial news, CEO Fred L. Drake acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $163,500.00. Also, CEO Fred L. Drake acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $121,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $407,460 over the last quarter.

HBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HBT Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

