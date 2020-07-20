Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $171.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.60 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HSII opened at $20.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.28. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $33.21.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSII. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

