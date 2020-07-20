Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $29,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 225.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $5,026,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $138.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.90 and its 200 day moving average is $113.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $141.58.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $56,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $809,313.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,260 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,767. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,067 shares of company stock worth $23,538,354 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.