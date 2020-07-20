Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 193.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.32.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $180.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,003.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.