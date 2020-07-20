Heron Financial Group LLC Buys 2,686 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $67.70 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.77.

