Heron Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,851 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on COST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.70.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $324.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $262.71 and a 1-year high of $329.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,380 shares of company stock worth $11,064,249. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

