Heron Financial Group LLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $98.55 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $130.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.05.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.