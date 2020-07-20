Heron Financial Group LLC Has $220,000 Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after acquiring an additional 298,886 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola stock opened at $46.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $201.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.32.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.