Heron Financial Group LLC Has $359,000 Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $83.46 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $98.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.77.

