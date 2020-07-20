Heron Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 28,452 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Network lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in FedEx by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 366 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in FedEx by 59.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,550 shares of company stock worth $24,818,258. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $165.98 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $178.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.08.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

