Heron Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,010 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLO opened at $55.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

