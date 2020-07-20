Heron Financial Group LLC Purchases 875 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $1,449,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,803,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,102,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

XOM opened at $43.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

