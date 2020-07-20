Heron Financial Group LLC Sells 139 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Heron Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 474.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,133,000 after purchasing an additional 46,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $93.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.30. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $93.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

