Heron Financial Group LLC Sells 482 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Heron Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,019,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,550,000 after acquiring an additional 690,894 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,277,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,023,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,600,000 after acquiring an additional 67,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,321,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,429,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,465,000 after buying an additional 64,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

CAH stock opened at $53.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. Cardinal Health Inc has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

