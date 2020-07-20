Heron Financial Group LLC Sells 495 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Heron Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $3,822,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $778,764,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $627,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393,901 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 75.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,512,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $344,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $62.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.48.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,210,231.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.