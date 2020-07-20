Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Argus

Argus initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cfra increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Hormel Foods from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hormel Foods from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $49.92 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $166,083.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,530.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $1,901,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 161,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,867.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,011. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,114,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 555,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,074,000 after acquiring an additional 97,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.