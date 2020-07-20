Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,951 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HST. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $11.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

