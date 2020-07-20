HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $286.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.14.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $220.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -156.07 and a beta of 1.62. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $243.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total transaction of $1,189,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,257 shares in the company, valued at $95,447,754.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total transaction of $251,867.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,086 shares of company stock valued at $4,308,985. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 65.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

