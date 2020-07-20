Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hyatt have underperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the COVID-19 pandemic along with related travel restrictions and other containment efforts have had a significant impact on the company. Due to this, the company suspended operations in 35% of its hotels globally. Moreover, owing to the uncertainty of the crisis, the company has discontinued all share repurchase activity as well as suspended dividend payments. Notably, earning estimates for 2020 have declined over the past 30 days, depicting analysts concern regarding the stock's earnings growth potential. However, the company’s differentiated brand portfolio and strong expansion plans bode well. Also, its increased focus to strengthen financial flexibility and core operation is noteworthy. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.26.

H opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.19. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.33 million. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $116,064.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $111,791,000. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 52.9% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,540,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2,020.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,947,000 after purchasing an additional 715,048 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 20.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,346,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,318,000 after purchasing an additional 578,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $46,526,000. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

